Tyson was at Save-A-Pet for 6 years. He was loved by many but just wasn’t the type to go after cuddles, at least not right off the bat. His temperament, paired with his breed (Amstaff mix), made it very difficult to find him a home. Eventually, he was adopted by a wonderful family, in 2012, and at the age of 6 yrs. old.
Recently, Save-A-Pet was contacted by a shelter in California to say that Tyson had been relinquished by his adoptive family. Evidently, the family had to move into housing that wouldn’t allow them to keep Tyson. Tyson is now 12.5 years old and his family had brought his up-to-date medical records and had thoroughly filled out a personality profile. Due to Tyson’s microchip, the shelter called SAP and let us know that they could hold him for just 7 days and if we were unable to transfer him out, they would do a medical and behavioral evaluation. If he passed, he would be put up for adoption, if not, he would be euthanized. They would give us no other information on his condition or behavior so we knew we had to take action and save him, from across the country.
We contacted every nearby rescue and shelter, but with the insufficient, current information we had on Tyson, none were able to commit. As time ticked-away, we reached out to many different animal transport organizations to see if anyone could help but time was not on our side. A lot of lead-time is needed for this type of thing to be successful. We were also concerned about transporting a 12.5-year-old dog with unknown health status all the way across the country! So, we posted in a few local rescue/transport Facebook pages and that is when two women stepped up to save the day!
These angels arranged for Tyson to be pulled from the shelter and then safely taken to boarding while Save-A-Pet could arrange transport, to get him to his new safe and true no-kill rescue. Pictures below are from the wonderful volunteers on the day he was pulled from the at-risk shelter. He is much grayer than we remember but they report that he is a sweet heart and of course the gray makes him so distinguished.
Financial gifts are needed to support Tyson’s care, boarding, and transport until he is back in a stable, safe place. No animal left behind! Save-A-Pet never gives up! But we can only perform our important work with support from people just like you.